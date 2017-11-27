LTO to Maria Isabel Lopez: Surrender driver’s license

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday revoked the driver’s license of former beauty queen Maria Isabel Lopez and ordered her to pay a fine of P8,000 for violating the anti-distracted driving law, disregarding traffic signs and reckless driving.

Lopez will not be able to drive for two years.

“The Driver’s License of respondent Maria Isabel Lopez Yokohama is revoked effective immediately, the respondent being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle and further ordered to surrender her Driver’s License Card within 24 hours upon receipt hereof to the Office of the Director, Law Enforcement Service, Land Transportation Office for disposition,” the LTO said.

The LTO summoned Lopez on November 13 for removing plastic barriers used for the lane designated for VIPs and diplomats attending the 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit.

Lopez had apologized for her act and claimed that it was not her intention to breach security.

But the agency dismissed her appeal.

“(Lopez) is not isolated from the mainstream of society and secluded in a world of her own, unconcerned with the daily lives of the rest of the nation…Hence, she should have been more circumspect in her actuations as a licensed driver and a responsible citizen,” the LTO said.