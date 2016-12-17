LTO ready to distribute license cards

The long wait of Metro Manila drivers for the release of their plastic driver’s license cards is almost over as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) recently announced that it will start distributing them in 36 licensing offices in Metro Manila on Monday.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante warned the public not to deal with fixers who may take advantage of the huge number of claimants.

“I would like to caution all the claimants, that they need not pay a single centavo to claim their driver’s license since they already paid for it, all they have to do is show to our personnel at the claims counter their official receipt,” Galvante said.

Drivers can claim their licenses at the LTO office where they filed their applications.

Galvante said the January to October 16 backlog is still covered by the three-year driver’s license validity period since the LTO only began issuing cards with five-year validity periods on October 17.

The LTO earlier said plastic cards will be available by the second quarter of 2017. However, efforts undertaken by the agency and the Department of Transportation resulted in the early release of the plastic license cards.

LTO-National Capital Region Director Clarence Guinto said out of the three million plastic cards backlog nationwide, 700,000 are in Metro Manila.

To date, 36 printing machines with a capacity each of printing 800 cards daily have been delivered to 24 LTO District Offices and 12 Drivers License Renewal Offices in Metro Manila. Ten more machines are on standby and can be used to print out more cards.

Guinto explained that LTO’s last provider, Allcard Plastics Philippines Inc., has delivered 500,000 cards and has committed to deliver three million more between December 15, 2016 to February 2, 2017.

Meanwhile, the LTO clarified that stickers for vehicles are available and it can be issued on the day vehicles were registered. JING VILLAMENTE