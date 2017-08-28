LTO to roll out driver’s license cards with 5-year validity on Aug. 29

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) is scheduled to roll out the driver’s license cards with five-year validity on Tuesday, August 29.

The release of the plastic cards was delayed as LTO first addressed the backlog of the three-year license cards, which were not produced under the previous administration.

“There were cards that were not produced in the previous administration that were rushed during the first half of the year,” the Department of Transportation said.

“Since those were already addressed, the five-year cards will now be rolled out,” it added.

Those who renewed their licenses earlier for five-year validity were given paper receipts instead of plastic cards. The five-year license was made available starting October 2016.

The shortage of licenses started in 2013 on the decision of the Commission on Audit (COA) to disallow payments to former supplier, Amalgated Motor Philippines, Inc. due to an absence of a proper contract. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO