LTO rolls out 5-year driver’s license cards

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is scheduled to roll out driver’s license cards with five-year validity on Tuesday, August 29.

The release of the plastic cards was delayed as the LTO first addressed the backlog of the three-year license cards, which were not produced under the previous administration.

“There were cards that were not produced in the previous administration that were rushed during the first half of the year,” the Department of Transportation explained.

“Since those were already addressed, the five-year cards will now be rolled out,” it added.

Those who renewed their license earlier for five-year validity were given paper receipts instead of plastic cards. The five-year license was made available starting October last year.

The shortage of drivers’ licenses started in 2013 when the Commission on Audit disallowed payments to a former supplier, Amalgated Motor Philippines Inc., because of absence of a proper contract.