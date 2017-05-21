LTO to set allowable tint grade for cars

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is set to meet tint manufacturers this week to determine the allowable grade of tints for cars.

“Assistant Secretary [LTO chief Ed] Galvante will talk to tint manufacturers this week to determine which grade of tint is allowable,” Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board spokesman Aileen Lizada said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Lizada advised motorists not to tint their cars heavily until the allowable grade is determined.

Earlier, Galvante said motorists whose cars are tinted than what is allowed should also face sanctions under the newly implemented Anti-Distracted Driving Law.

According to the law, motorists are not allowed to use any gadgets while driving, or even when caught in traffic.

Accessories such as stuffed toys and figurines, among others, blocking the field of view of the driver are also prohibited under Land Transportation Office (LTO)- LTFRB Joint Administrative Order 2014-01.

“What we are implementing, even though we find it sometimes difficult, we are just complying with the mandate given to us,” according to Lizada.

In a text message to the media over the weekend, she said the LTFRB is suggesting that an information drive be conducted simultaneously with enforcement of the Anti-Distracted Driving Law (Republic Act or RA 10913).

“It would be good though to focus on the purpose of the law, which is safe driving practices,” Lizada.

The Highway Patrol Group is deputized to catch violators of the law.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is set to gather evidence such as a screen grab, which it will submit to the LTO.

The LTO will, in turn, issue notices to the violators of RA 10913.

First offense will be penalized P5, 000; second offense, P10,000; and third offense, P15,000 and suspension of driving license for three months.

Fourth and succeeding offenses will result in a fine of P20,000 and revocation of drivers’ license.

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO