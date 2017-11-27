LTO suspends Maria Isabel Lopez’s license for 2 years

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) suspended for two years the driver’s license of actress and former beauty queen Maria Isabel Lopez after committing a traffic violation days before the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, an official of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday.

MMDA Assistant General Manager for Planning Jojo Garcia said the LTO also fined Lopez P8000 for violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, disregarding traffic signs and reckless driving.

The LTO summoned Lopez on November 13 for removing plastic barriers used for the lane designated for VIPs and diplomats attending the 31st Asean Summit in mid-November.

Lopez, who appealed to the LTO office in Quezon City on November 16, reiterated that it was not her intention to breach security.

“Sinabi ko naman sa kanila na ‘yung intensyon ko was not to breach security,” she said, citing that she felt the urgent call of nature.

(I told them that my intention was not to breach security.) GLEE JALEA