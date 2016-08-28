LTO urged to implement online transactions

HOUSE Deputy Majority Leader and Cebu Rep. Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. wants the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to employ information technology to allow the online renewal of driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations in three years.

“Our LTO has been left far behind computer systems-wise compared with other countries, where citizens may now conveniently renew driver’s licenses and car registrations electronically, without having to physically show up at the nearest office of the transport regulator,” Gullas said in a press release.

The LTO issues renewable professional and non-professional licenses for drivers as well as permits for conductors of public utility vehicles. It also gives out non-renewable student driving permits.

“Right now, 53 percent of licenses and permits processed by the LTO every year are actually renewals, while some 80 percent of car registrations handled are also renewals,” Gullas said.

Renewals may be administered online easily once the agency adopts the appropriate information technology, he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly expressed aversion to having people wait in line for hours whenever they have to deal with government agencies.

He also recently expressed exasperation over lingering corruption at the LTO and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and vowed to be harsher on officials of the two agencies attached to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Gullas said delays in the processing of all kinds of applications at the LTO as well as the LTFRB tend to increase opportunities for malfeasance.

From January to June 2016, the LTO gave a total of 3,001,851 licenses and permits, up by 4.23 percent from 2,880,000 in the same semester in 2015.

The LTO also registered 5,037,586 motor vehicles from January to June this year, up by 5 percent from 4,797,839 in the same six-month period in 2015.

The agency collected P493 million in fines from apprehensions and violations in the first half of the year.