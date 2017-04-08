Lubao hot air balloon 2017 ENDS

Lubao, Pampanga: Some 37 colorful balloons from different countries will have their final fly on Sunday for the culmination of the 4th Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival (LIBMF) 2017. The festival is held every year and now considered the biggest annual hot air balloon festival in Southeast Asia. Noel Castro, event chairman, said the Lubao International balloon festival 2017 is even bigger and better with awesome activities in the air and on the ground. Meanwhile, Mayor Mylene Pineada-Cayabyab, said this year’s event generated more than 100,000 visitors from all over the country. “Last year we had more than 70,000 local and foreign tourists arrivals,” she said. Also, shopping bugs enjoyed browsing for local goodies at the bazaar and Pampangueno dishes at the food fair.