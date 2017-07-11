Lucban drug surrenderers undergo reformation

LUCBAN, Quezon: The first 94 of the 400 drug surrenderers from this town started their 6-month formation at the Yakap Bayan Pagbabago at Pag-asa Reflection Camp in Barangay Palola. Mayor Olivier Dator said the first batch will undergo rehabilitation with 6-module course with a food-for-work job scheme once they completed the program. Dator conceptualized the program with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) tasked to supervise the activities for the drug surrenderers. After three months, the participants will be trained by Quezon Philippine National Police in disaster response capability enhancement to make them volunteer emergency responders. The surrenderers, whom Dator would call “campers,” will be staying in the one-hectare reflection camp with individual rooms. Their meals will be prepared by DSWD social workers. The camp has its own function hall with police personnel to secure.

Belly M. Otordoz