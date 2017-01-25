Lucban fasttracks road, water supply

LUCBAN, Quezon: The Quezon 1st Engineering District Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (1DEO-DPWH) based here said the six-kilometer bypass road now undergoing final construction that connects Mauban and Real towns will soon open to commuters. District Engineer Salvador Salvaña said the road network begins at Barangay Polo to the village of Cagsiay in Mauban, leading to the town of Real that will serve as alternative route from the bridge to the poblacion. Meanwhile, Lucban Mayor Celso Olivier Dator led the groundbreaking for the P15-million rehabilitation and development of the municipal waterworks system under Bottom Up Budgeting in Barangay Kulapi. The Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Salintubig is among the local executive department’s priority projects endorsed by the Sangguniang Bayan based on Local Poverty Alleviation Action Plan, aiming for 24-hour water service in the town, Dator said.