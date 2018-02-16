LUCK & FORTUNE

Thomas Sabo

In time for Chinese New Year, Thomas Sabo, one of the globally-leading jewelry and watch companies, presents new charms that will bring in more luck to your life. In keeping with the Year of the Dog, the chic designs are characterized by man’s best friend and symbolize the virtues of our much-loved pups—love, loyalty and friendship. The charms—such as the crowned baby pug and Chihuahua—are made from 925 Sterling silver, with details in cold enamel and sparkling zirconia. These will delight both the young and the young-at-heart.

Find as well other lucky creatures in the collection such as the mythical Chinese creature Pixiu, which is similar to a winged lion with dragon and horse influences. Find it in silver and gold. Other thoughtful gifts to give this auspicious holiday are the Charm Club Coins, which can be individually engraved with your loved one’s Chinese Zodiac. Wear them as charms on a bracelet or pendants on a necklace, and keep them close. They’re believed to protect the wearer and bring good luck all year round. Kung hei fat choi!|

Thomas Sabo was established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany and operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,860 employees. Thomas Sabo collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

