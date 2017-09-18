‘Lucky charm’ Bolado passes away in Cambodia

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) center Crisanto “Cris” Bolado died on Sunday morning in Cambodia after a motorbike accident.

According to reports, the 47-year old product of National University was with a group of bikers when the crash happened in Phnom, Penh where Bolado is running a restaurant business Inasal Nation.

The family of Bolado is planning to bring back the cager’s remains to his native town Lucban, Quezon.

The six-foot-seven burly man was selected 13th overall by Alaska in the PBA Rookie Draft with Ginebra’s Noli Locsin as the No. 1 pick.

Bolado is known to be a gentle giant and a “lucky charm” as he won titles with teams he played with.

Head coach Tim Cone, who selected Bolado in the PBA draft, remembered the center as a “great chemistry guy” and was loved by his teammates.

“I was so shocked and sorry to hear about the passing of Cris. He’s a joy to coach and both a gentleman and a gentle giant. He was loved by his teammates and that’s why his teams were successful everywhere he played,” said Cone, now the mentor of the Gin Kings.

“He was great chemistry guy. My heart goes out to the family of Chris and my condolences. He will be remembered with great fondness,” the American mentor added.

Bolado won 11 PBA titles including the unprecedented seven straight crowns. He was part of Alaska’s 1996 Grand Slam team.

He played nine seasons in the PBA with stints with Purefoods (now Star), Ginebra, San Miguel and the defunct Coca-Cola. Bolado had career averages of 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Bolado was also part of the reality show Survivor: Palau and did some movies and television appearances before settling in Cambodia.