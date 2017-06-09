A lucky guy in Maja’s show

RK Bagatsing is happy to be a part of “Wildflower,” which has Maja Salvador in the title role. And he doesn’t have any qualms playing a villain’s role.

He is overwhelmed by the success of the teleserye, which marks his second project on ABS-CBN.

“It really feels good to be working with these seasoned actors. I am learning so much from all of them and the feeling is surreal. People now call me Mr. Mayor [his character on the show]when they see me. With the success of the show, people really recognize me these days,” he said.

RK revealed that he had not been lucky in landing roles for projects he auditioned for in the past but it did not stop him from pursuing his dream of making it in showbiz.

***

Baby Go, dubbed as the queen of maindie films, just launched her new pet project, an entertainment magazine called BG Showbiz Plus de­di­cated to the independent film industry.

The magazine was launched at the Ballroom B of Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas Center, Pasig City on Tuesday night.

In her speech, the lady producer expressed her excitement in this new venture of hers. She never imagined herself being a publisher.

“In every venture that I go into, I really study it well. I want to succeed in whatever project like being an indie film producer. Now that I am embarking into publishing a showbiz magazine, I would like to request for everyone’s support,” she said.

Go said that the target market of BG Showbiz Plus Magazine are OFWs from various parts of the world. She said their marketing and research teams are talking with embassies to seek support of Filipino expats.

***

GUESS WHO? A talent manager did the right in turning down the role offered to his ward in a network’s series.

The talent manager was advised by his friends that his alaga will be better off in the rival station. To be fair, since the actor made the cross over, he has been getting better projects and exposure. The manager is buying his time, hoping that a bigger role comes their way soon.

