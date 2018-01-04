LUCKY STARS

Philippine Feng Shui Convention

Discover what 2018 has in store with you at the 13th Philippine Feng Shui Convention to be held at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila tomorrow, January 6. Launched in 2004 with the support of the International Feng Shui Association, the regular annual conference will be facilitated by renowned Feng geomancer Marites Allen.

For tickets, call +63 920 950 9390 or +632 818 8858, or email ilovefrigga@yahoo.com and maritesallenevents@gmail.com. This event is strictly for ticketed participants only.