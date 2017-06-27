Lucky Me stays top PH consumer brand for 2nd yr

FILIPINO noodle brand Lucky Me continued to be the most chosen consumer brand in the Philippines for the second year in 2017, outpacing 460 fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), based on the latest Brand Footprint report of Kantar Worldpanel.

The report said Lucky Me received a total of 851 million consumer reach points (CRPs), 30 million points ahead of Nescafe, which ranked second.

“Lucky Me has the most number of buying households, reaching 99 percent of Filipino homes. At the same time, it is being purchased 39 times in a year, on average,” the research company said.

In 2015, Lucky Me was also ranked by Kantar Worldpanel as the country’s top FMCG brand after reaching 98 percent of Philippine households.

Completing the top five are Nescafe (821 million CRPs), Surf (705 million CRPs), Palmolive (594 million CRPs) and Great Taste (573 million CRPs).

Kantar Worldpanel uses CRPs to measure the strength of the brands.

“This innovative metric measures how many households around the world are buying the brand (penetration) and how often are they purchasing it (frequency),” it said.

In the country, the research firm said it analyzed 18 billion shopper decisions of 24 million Filipino households, covering 460 brands in 2016.

It also released a list of brands that are growing the fastest in terms of CRPs.

“The fastest riser in 2016 is Nesfruta, which moved 45 places up, now ranked 69th.”

It said instant drink mix Nesfruta gained 2.8 million homes compared to last year, while second-ranked Oishi, a local snack brand, entered the top 10 for the first time thanks to celebrity endorsements and its social media presence. Third fastest riser was detergent brand Ariel.