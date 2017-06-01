‘Luggage to the moon and back’ lands in Manila

The iconic aluminum briefcase that stored rock and soil samples from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Apollo 11 lunar mission in 1969 is now in the Philippines.

Touted as the only luggage to travel to the moon and back, Zero Halliburton’s finely engineered designs, with a proven track record of protecting one’s valuables, span 80 years.

“We are excited to bring over the classic and reinvented designs of Zero Halliburton. Our premium line of luggage provides unequaled protection for travelers’ valuables across the world. Now, we get to share these fine pieces with Filipinos, so they too may travel with utmost ease and confidence,” Zero Halliburton chairman Hiroaki Morishita said on the availability of the product at S Maison, Conrad Manila.

Originally designed by aerospace engineers, the cases have grown into a widely loved travel brand. Its functionality, durability, and sleek design make it a choice in cosmopolitan centers includ ing Tokyo and New York.

Moreover, its impressive built and aesthetic has evolved into a symbol of sophistication that over 300 films and television series has featured the brand, making it one of most recognizable luggages on screen.

Reinvented for business and pleasure

In recent years, the premium luggage has extended its line to wheeled business bags, pilot cases, backpacks, and duffel bags, with new materials and designs giving traction to its global reach.

Well-known personalities have been seen carrying the premium luggage, especially in the posh Madison Avenue where its flagship store stands. One notable patron is Brazilian football superstar Ronaldinho of FC Barcelona.

Engineered for durability

Remarkably, the aluminum luggage was developed to suit the needs of its founder, Erle Halliburton, an oil field engineer. Realizing that he needed a durable piece of luggage for his grueling travels across the rough Texas terrain, he and a team of engineers designed the world’s first aluminum travel case.

Seeing how incredible the prototype was, his friends convinced him to make it commercially available. The first customers came from the big names of California and Europe. The famed cases formally became part of history when Apollo 11 astronauts Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Neil Armstrong took it to the moon and back.

Soon after, the legendary luggage found its way to Japan, Asia, and eventually to other countries across the globe. Over the years, its seamless cast, durable built, and superior protection has won over travelers, from business professionals and executives to stylish and high-flying wanderers.

Added to the line is the aluminum and polycarbonate luggage. Coming up soon is the Greenwich Collection of lightweight cordura nylon luggages with built-in smart features such as moisture wick material and padded design.

AC