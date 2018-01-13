Luigi emerges as Nanoy Ilusorio Cup overall champ

Paolo Luigi carded a three-under 58 gross to claim the overall men’s division title in the 18th Nanoy Ilusorio Cup last December 30 at the Baguio Country Club in Baguio City.

Paeng Ding, meanwhile, had 69 gross to clinch the overall seniors plum.

In men’s Class A, champion Bayani Tecson finished with a 67 net score to edge out Jeff Razon and Ramon Baltazar, who had 68 and 71 to finish second and third, respectively.

Class B winner Richard Difuntorum scored 60 while first runner-up Bonifacio Pimentel had 63 followed by second runner-up Pol Mayos at 64.

Julius Mapili sizzled with net 59 to cop the Class C crown while Francis Navarrete had a net 52 to dominate the Class D division.

In the ladies division, Rachelle Julian was named the ladies champion after firing a gross 73.

In ladies Class A, champion Nora Sy posted a net 61 while Farah Imperial and Marianne Bustos finished with 65 and 67, respectively.

Donna Navarrete, on the other hand, ran away with the Class B title with 61 followed by Nida Whybrow and Mel Donato at the second and third position.

Class C winner Marie Balangue had a net 53 while Mignon So and Lanie Julian settled for the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

In the senior’s divisions, Ed Basbas claimed the Class A trophy with net 59, Ramon Aldana snatched the Class B plum with 58, and Mariano Diokno copped the top honor in Class C with 57.

Dependent’s class winners were Jehmar Mapili (gross 72 – Class A), Franco Aoyong (73 – Class B) and Cody Co (Class C).

Guest division champions were Maverick Punjabi, Edwin Ganga, and Rene Garcia.

Fun hole winners were Joey Ancheta (nearest to the pin), Jay Laurel (longest drive), and Nida Whybrow (most accurate drive) while Norine Rhodes received the golf course inspector for the day award.