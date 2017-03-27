Luis Manzano and his healthy lifestyle

Coming from showbiz royalty, Luis Manzano—son of Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos and actor Edu Manzano—has managed to successfully carve a name for himself in the entertainment industry, both on the big and small screen.

As a versatile actor, he has appeared in a string of box-office hits straddling both comedy and drama such as In My Life, Petrang Kabayo, Moron 5 And The Crying Lady, and This Guy’s In Love With U Mare!



In the television realm where he’s a highly talented host of top-rating TV game shows, his wit, sense of humor, and instant rapport with contestants and the audience cannot be denied, earning him awards and legions of loyal fans and followers from shows such as The Voice, Pilipinas Got Talent, Kapamilya, Deal Or No Deal, Minute To Win It, and Family Feud.

Noticeably, with his chiseled abs and over-all robust physique, Manzano is a fitness buff. With these fun and wholesome attributes and more, Manzano is truly a perfect fit as he got tapped to be the latest endorser of Century Corned Tuna.

During the press launch, Manzano said that despite his busy schedule, he still manages to find time to engage in vigorous physical exercise or training to keep him in good shape.

“I try to make time for it. It’s not very easy because I am very blessed, I have a very busy schedule so it’s fortunate if I get to work out maybe four times a week. If I have a late call, I’ll go in the morning and then when I finish early, I’ll go straight to the gym so it’s something to put an effort to it,” Manzano told the media.

“If you want to be fit, if you want to get in shape—you need to get ready, find ways, and everything will fall into place,” he added.

Describing himself as a body weight type of guy, the 35-year-old actor-host shared he continues to do the sport he loves.

“For the longest time I’ve been doing MMA (mixed martial arts). I also make it a point to do Muay Thai or Thai boxing, a striking art that uses the eight limbs for punching, kicking, elbowing and kneeing, and also Jiu Jitsu,” he said.

“Although I also swim and run, those are for reflex training,” he noted.

Also considered funny man, he is definitely one of the good-looking TV personalities around, but does not wallow in the distinction.

With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, most of Manzano’s posts are self-deprecating jokes, funny photos and viral videos. Some of his followers don’t appreciate that kind of content in their feed, and would comment how arrogant he is.

“People follow me on Instagram, there I do a lot of my pogi ako jokes but I am the number one believer that I am not handsome. I’m not like any other leading men at ABS-CBN. That for me is sarcasm and self-deprecating humor,” Manzano explained.

“It’s just unbelievable that there are people who believe that I am really guwapong guwapo sa sarili. I will be the first one to say I have a long chin, I know my flaws. I’m not like Piolo Pascual-handsome. I make fun of myself and it’s kind of funny that some people take it seriously. It just happened that I am naughty—I am not saying I am funny. There is a big difference,” he pointed out.

Despite all that, he still thanked those people who took notice of how he looked happy and how he is in good shape.

“When you’re inspired, that’s what people see and feel, so thank you,” he shared.

With summer coming, Manzano updated that he and girlfriend Jessy Mendiola will go to places they had already planned, including the beaches.

“The place will still be a secret but we’re definitely going to the beach. We make time, we’re both busy but we have to put in that extra effort to spend time with each other,” he ended.