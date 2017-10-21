Luiten flies high at Valderrama after albatross

SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Dutchman Joost Luiten pushed host and Masters champion Sergio Garcia into the shade at the Valderrama Masters on Friday (Saturday in Manila) when a stunning albatross allowed him to open a one-shot lead at the halfway stage.

Luiten’s albatross on the 11th hole helped him get to six under for two rounds with Garcia, Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Englishman Robert Rock just behind.

The 31-year-old, a six-time champion on the European Tour, was second over the same Valderrama layout 12 months ago at the Spanish Open.

“I’m happy with the way I played,” Luiten told europeantour.com. “I finished second last year, I like this place.

“Hopefully we can have a good weekend and we can win here but there’s a lot of golf to be played and we just need to focus on tomorrow and have another good round.”

Luiten’s big moment came on the 11th when he holed his second with a four iron from 227 yards for the second albatross of his European Tour career.

Andalucia Valderrama Masters scores

Leading second-round scores from the European Tour’s Andalucia Valderrama Masters at Valderrama Golf Club in Spain on Saturday (par 71; GBR/IRL unless stated):

136 – Joost Luiten (NED) 66 70

137 – Robert Rock 67 70, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 66 71, Scott Jamieson 69 68

138 – Ben Evans 69 69

139 – Ricardo Gouveia (POR) 69 70, Oliver Wilson 69 70

140 – Andrew Johnston 69 71, Anders Hansen (DEN) 70 70, Jamie Donaldson 73 67, Paul Peterson (USA) 68 72, Pablo Larrazabal (ESP) 67 73, Edoardo Molinari (ITA) 69 71

141 – Richard Bland 70 71, Raphael Jacquelin (FRA) 71 70

142 – Daniel Willett 70 72, Daniel Brooks 70 72, Robert Dinwiddie 71 71, Martin Kaymer (GER) 70 72, Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) 73 69, Richard Finch 69 73, Shane Lowry 72 70, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 72 70, Austin Connelly (CAN) 73 69, Alfie Plant 70 72, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 71 71

