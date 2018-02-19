Luiten wins inaugural Oman Open

MUSCAT: Dutchman Joost Luiten captured his sixth European Tour title on Sunday (Monday in Manila) when he edged out England’s Chris Wood by two shots at the inaugural Oman Open.

In perfect scoring conditions in the Gulf, Luiten and Wood went head-to-head on the back nine but it was the 32-year-old Dutchman who prevailed with a final round of 68 for a tournament total of 16 under.

“This is why you play golf, to hold trophies,” Luiten told europeantour.com after winning his first event since claiming the Dutch Open for a second time in 2016.

“It’s been a great week. It’s always tough to win out here, all these guys are so good and they keep putting pressure on you.”

He added: “I need to win another couple to get into the Ryder Cup team but it’s a great start to the year for me.”

Julien Guerrier of France was third at 13 under after a 71, two shots clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo, Frenchman Alexander Levy and America’s Seung-su Han.

