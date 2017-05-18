Lumi Sandals

Put the roam into Rome this summer with these strappy gladiator sandals guaranteed to make every fashionista run out and buy a pair. Equipped with SupercomFF™ mid-sole technology, these have won the APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) Seal of Acceptance that promotes good foot health and comfort. Features include soft leather uppers, all-leather lining and footbed cover, seamless built-in arch contour and slip resistant rubber outsole. Seriously, what more could a woman want for her feet?