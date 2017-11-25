Luna commemorative coin released by BSP

A limited edition 10-peso coin has been issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Philippine hero General Antonio Luna.

“As a matter of policy, the BSP commemorates significant events in our country’s history and heroic Filipinos through the minting of coins or medal,” the central bank said on Friday.

Authorized agent banks can withdraw the coins — 10 million pieces of which will be released — at BSP offices and branches.

The obverse side of the commemorative coin shows the portrait of Luna, “Republika ng Pilipinas” (Republic of the Philippines), “Heneral Antonio Luna” (General Antonio Luna), the P10 denomination, mintmark and the general’s signature.

The reverse is marked with the Filipino words “dangal ”, “tapang” and “dignidad” (honor, courage and dignity), the phrase “Bayani ng digmaan laban sa Estados Unidos, 1899” (hero of the war against the United States, 1899), a depiction of the general on horseback, a brigadier general’s epaulette, “150 taon” (150 years), a graphic of the La Independencia and an inkwell, “1866-2016”, “Heneral Antonio Luna”, the BSP Seal and “sampung piso” (10 pesos) in micro letters.

Luna was a patriot, soldier, scientist and journalist. He joined the propaganda movement against Spain and wrote in the newspaper La Solidaridad under the pen name Taga-Ilog.

He also founded the newspaper La Independencia that denounced the American occupation and during the Philippine-American war Luna was appointed as the chief of war operations with the rank of brigadier general.

He was assassinated in 1899.