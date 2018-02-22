Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria successfully welcome the Year of the Earth Dog on February 8 with the “Lunar New Year Elegance,” in partnership with the Fashion Designers Association of the Phili­ppines (FDAP) and the Ateneo Confucius Institute of Manila.

An auspicious dinner for hotel guests with Yu Sheng tossing was served following the traditional Lion and Dragon Dance, Prosperity tree picking and lucky Chinese calligraphy.

An exquisite Oriental-themed fashion show featuring the designs of FDAP members was also well-received. Directed by Geena Zablan, models sashayed wearing the creations of Albert Fontanilla, Aris Pico, Rowell Panlilio, Maricris Dela Pena, Simon Ariel Vasquez, Brian Vergara, Gil Granado and Nardie Presa.

