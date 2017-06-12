So lurks at No.4 in Norway Chess meet

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So settled for five consecutive draws to occupy the fourth place in the ongoing 2017 Norway Chess Championship being held in Stavanger-region, Norway.

So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions, agreed to a draw with world champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the opening round then split the point with GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the second round.

He also scored a draw with GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia in the third round, GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia in the fourth round and GM Viswanathan Anand of India in the fifth round.

After five rounds, So has 2.5 points to join Karjakin, GM Fabiano Caruana of US and GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands, who also have the same output.

GM Hikaru Nakamura of US is in solo lead with 3.5 points while Kramnil and GM Levon Aronian of Armenia are in a two-way tie for second with three points each in the nine-round tournament.

In the sixth round, So will be meeting Giri while the other pairings are Carlsen versus Vachier-Lagrave, Aronian versus Kramnik, Nakamura versus Karjakin and Caruana versus Anand.

The 23-year-old So will face Caruana in the seventh round, Nakamura in the eighth round and Aronian in the final round with the Filipino player hoping to nail victories to improve his chances of winning the tournament.

Recently, So has been named as Grandmaster of the Year by the Board of Directors of the United States Chess Federation for his impressive showing in international competitions.

“There is no way to say how much I owe the US Chess Federation and the US Chess Trust. From the start of my time with them they have supported and encouraged and in the Samford Scholarship even given me strong practical support,” So posted on his official Facebook account. “I am so blessed to live in this great country and be so kindly treated by the chess organizations. Talent is not enough. The most talented player needs to live in an atmosphere of support and encouragement and that is what I have found here,” he added.