LUXE & LEISURE

Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna explores a new frontier, using its inspiring vision to design a new line of luxury leisurewear. The line is characterized by its innovative designs and an ample use of luxurious yarn blends, fine leathers and elegant details. By pairing precious cashmere knitwear and drawstring pants with leather outerwear and travel accessories, Ermenegildo Zegna has created a new style concept that merges understated elegance and leisurewear.

In its Maserati Capsule Collection, Ermenegildo Zegna introduces clothing for the jet-setters and global traveler with pieces made from microfiber fabrics with micro nubuck details, which are paired with luxurious personal leather bags and accessories.

Ermenegildo Zegna continues to expands its comprehensive wardrobe by launching as well the new Beachwear collection. A first for the global luxury brand, the inaugural collection of swimwear, beach attire and accessories is characterized by a fresh, summery Italian allure. Its lightweight, technically-enhanced materials provide natural softness while ensuring maximum performance in the water. Styles are sporty and chic, ranging from solid colors with contrasting hems to prints and patterns that form the fil-rouge of the collection.

Ermenegildo Zegna is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Makati.

