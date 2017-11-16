Luxe living

Lush

Get comfortable in your own skin and bring more warmth into the season with luxurious pamperings provided by Lush. With its newest collections, Lush makes the experience of stripping down to your skivvies a liberating one with soaps, bath bombs and massage bars infused with more skin-caring ingredients and energizing scents. The products are not only good for the body and soul, but also for the planet as you can purchase them without packaging, reducing waste that will find itself in the landfills. Don’t worry as the formulations will hold up against drying and will remain solid at room temperature.

When shopping at Lush or any of your favorite SSI Group luxe labels, use Mastercard to get a chance to win a trip to London, Paris or Singapore. Through the “Swipe to Travel” promo, three lucky winners will be flying Business Class on Singapore Airlines and will enjoy free luxury accommodations for two, a private and curated tour of the destinations, a professional makeover and photoshoot. They will enjoy a P200,000 shopping spree as well from SSI. The promo, which launched November 1, 2017, runs until January 15, 2018. Get one raffle entry for every single receipt purchase worth P30,000. Double your entries when you shop at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Taguig City.

Lush is located at Alabang Town Center, Bonifacio High Street, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Robinsons Magnolia,

Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia and TriNoma Mall.

For more information about the promo, visit www.swipetoshopandtravel.com.