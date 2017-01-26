Luxuriously plushy takes on the rooster

Even children can enjoy Chinese New Year with these luxuriously plushy takes on the Fire Rooster in vibrant colors and adorable designs. Thought to bring good luck to their owners, the rooster in the Chinese zodiac is blessed with many fine talents and are known to be self-starters, self-disciplined, never shy about expressing their opinions. Optimistic dreamers, they hatch big plans and set into motion precise and meticulous plans to realize them.

The soft and cuddly way to welcome the Year of the Fire Rooster PHOTOS COURTESY OF SM AND TOY KINGDOM