Luxury cruise ship docks at Port Area in Manila

Asia-Pacific cruise ship SuperStar Virgo of global line Star Cruises has home-ported in the Manila South Harbor at the Port Area in Manila.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said the docking of the cruise ship will be a milestone in local tourism as SuperStar Virgo and its destinations will provide the convenience of not having to fly to Taiwan or Hong Kong.

Teo added that the cruise ship will ensure a unique travel experience for passengers, making the cruise trip unforgettable.

Star Cruises, a subsidiary of leading global leisure corporation Genting Hong Kong, has been operating since 1993 and employs many Filipino seafarers and hospitality staff.

SuperStar Virgo is a 13-story cruise ship with 935 cabins and could carry 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew.

A six-day, five-night cruise program called the “Golden Triangle” will include Manila as its home port and will travel to Currimao, Laoag, then to Kaihsuing, Taiwan and end in Hong Kong.

Balcony rooms will cost around $490 per person while executive suites are valued at around $1,230 per person.

It will be home-porting from March 19 until May 29, 2017 and promises to come back in December of this year with Palawan added to its port destinations.

The cruise ship’s home-porting in Manila is seen serving as a catalyst for the Philippines to move toward the vision of achieving 300 cruise calls by 2021.

