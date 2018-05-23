Luxury Log Cabins at Tagaytay Highlands’ Woodlands Point

Nestled in one of the topmost elevations in Tagaytay Highlands you will find Woodlands Point, a charming community of luxury log cabins made of Western red cedar —a sturdy hardwood from the highlands of Canada that is suitable for the tropics. Each log cabin, ranging between 239–320 square meters, is designed with elegant detailing of glass and stone. Enveloping this 12-hectare low-density neighborhood are thousands of Norfolk pine trees, panoramic vistas of the Canlubang countryside, Laguna de Bay, and verdant mountains. Woodlands Point is situated in Tagaytay Highlands’ most elevated terrain that makes the cool and misty weather viable all year round.

Inspired by log cabins of old in North America, each stylish home at Woodlands Point features large picture windows making the indoors blend seamlessly with the natural bounties of the Highlands countryside. Every log cabin is made of beautifully designed spaces — high ceiling in living and dining areas, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, en-suite toilets and baths, and a semi-furnished kitchen equipped with a complete cabinet system, refrigerator, oven, cooking range, and range hood.

Generations after generations are meant to spend their weekend escape in these log cabins that are built to last with state-of-the-art reticulation system for mess-free termite control log protection. The Western red cedar log is decay and insect resistant, with a lasting fragrance – for an impeccable and worthwhile living experience. Other unit features include emergency power systems, water heaters, and engineered wood floorings.

Woodlands Point homeowners do not only have a home to cherish but also a variety of recreational facilities to indulge in at the Country Club. Savor the indoors or the outdoors and dine in specialty restaurants with world-class leisure facilities to choose from.

Let the luxury of the log cabins beguile you in this timeless hideaway by the countryside and settle in a treasure to cherish for a lifetime.