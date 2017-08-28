Luxury—the theme for Vicki-Hayden wedding

Less than a week before their Christian wedding in Paris, France, celebrity dermatologist Vicki Belo and husband Hayden Kho, together with their two-year-old daughter Scarlet Snow, left the Philippines over the weekend headed for the City of Love.

While the exact date, venue and her entourage remain a secret to the public, the couple, who had a civil wedding earlier this year presided by Makati Mayor Abigail Binay, is very generous in revealing the luxurious details of the event on their social media accounts.

In particular, 61-year-old Belo showed her over one million-plus followers on Instagram how internationally renowned couturier Michael Cinco personally delivered not one but four wedding dresses for her to choose from.

“I didn’t ask Michael to do four dresses. He just surprised me by giving me four dresses kasi he got carried away daw with the excitement,” Belo told fashion website Preview after she posted an Instagram video of the Dubai-based designer arriving at her Makati home. Cinco was followed by an entourage whose arms were filled with huge white clothes bags carrying the mystery gowns.

Belo said that all four carry very different designs and that she may wear two or three during her wedding while the other one will be used for a photo shoot.

Cinco’s name is synonymous to extravagant wedding gowns that come with a hefty price tag. In 2014, he made Marian Rivera’s P2-million wedding gown when she married Dingdong Dantes. This year, he made headlines anew when he designed Austrian singer and Swarovski heiress Victoria Swarovski’s $1-million wedding gown.

“I’ve always wanted a Michael Cinco dress. I’ve dreamt about it, but it was always too expensive for me—I felt it was. But since my wedding is in Paris, I wanted to have a Filipino world-class designer to do my dress, and that’s Michael,” Belo stated.

Belo also posted a photo of her engagement ring, which also packs in a lot of zeroes price-wise, seeing that it is from the British jewelry house, Graff Diamonds. She, however, captioned the expensive bling with, “The engagement ring is beautiful but what’s more beautiful is the love story behind it.”

In yet another post, Belo showed the golden wedding shoes she would wear for the ceremony. She wrote, “Just like a pair of heels, if someone is meant for you, they will fit perfectly.”

The five-inch stilettos are from Charlotte Olympia, another British luxury brand, which is said to be more expensive than the popular Christian Louboutin.

To end the whirl of extravagant posts, Belo shared a picture of daughter Scarlet Snow’s Mischka Aoki dress for the wedding reception. The Australian brand is known globally as a luxury clothes designer for children.

Based on Belo’s countdown, the wedding will take place on September 2. Celebrity guests like Ogie Alcasid and wife Regine Velasquez have also begun flying out to as part of the 250-guest list. Velasquez posted a photo of her husband and their son Nate—a ring bearer at the ceremony—pulling their luggage while hand in hand at the airport on Saturday.