Luzon police chief urges ex-drug users to join PNP

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: Central Luzon Police provincial director, Chief Supt. Amador Corpuz, has warned that police officers tested positive for illegal drugs would face immediate dismissal from the service.

Advertisements

“I would rather have a former drug addict as policeman than a police officer who turns drug dependent,” he said.

Corpuz said he will recommend the dismissal of two police officers from Nueva Ecija and Angeles City in Pampanga after receiving a report that they were tested positive in the recently concluded drug tests.

He urged qualified graduates from the Bahay Pagbabago Reformation Center in Dinalupihan town to apply with the Philippine National Police since the PNP needs 10,000 police officers next year.

“General Bato [PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa] will be happy to have former drug addicts as policemen,” Corpuz said during the first anniversary of the Bahay Pagbabgo Reformation Center in Barangay San Benito here.

Meanwhile, Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said about 400 drug surrenderers from the town have graduated in nine batches since the rehabilitation center opened on October 14, 2016. The mayor also scheduled a job fair for the former drug dependents.

“Bahay Pagbabago is not only for drug surrenderers but for all of us who need to reform in order to jointly address the drug menace in our society, Garcia said.

One of the guests and resource persons, Dolphy Quizon Jr., himself a reformed drug dependent, sang inspirational songs and delivered a heart-warming message the graduates.

ERNIE ESCONDE