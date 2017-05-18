LVPI to reveal national pool members today

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) will announce today the men’s and women’s 18-player pool that will be seeing action in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games slated in August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The program is set at 2 p.m. at the Arellano University Gymnasium in Pasay City with women’s national team coach Francis Vicente and men’s national team mentor Sammy Acaylar presiding the event.

Jaja Santiago of Foton heads the list of candidates that include Mika Reyes, Frances Molina and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas of Petron, Lourdes Clemente of Sta. Lucia Realty, Den Den Lazaro of Cocolife, Maika Ortiz, Dindin Manabat and Rhea Dimaculangan of Foton. The other prospects are Ria Meneses, Maddie Madayag, Kat Tolentino, Myla Pablo, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili, Genevieve Casugod, Bia General, Roselle Baliton, Kathleen Arado, Elaine Kasilag, Abigail Marano, three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player (MVP) Grethcel Soltones and three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines MVP Alyssa Valdez.

Ten players including Valdez, Soltones, Pablo and Kasilag failed to show up in the Clash of Heroes that served as the final basis for the selection of members of the 18-player pool. Valdez of Creamline, Soltones of Bali Pure, and Pablo and Kasilag of Pocari Sweat, playing in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, were prohibited by their respective mother clubs. F2 Logistics’ Marano, Dy, Macandili and Fajardo, and Cignal HD’s Gonzaga and Daquis also didn’t see action in the fund raising event citing different reasons.

But Valdez, according to sources, reached out to LVPI acting president Peter Cayco and Vicente making her as the top contender for the Final 18. On the other hand, the men’s pool is composed of Mark Deximo, Relan Taneo, John Kenneth Sarcena, Geuel Asia, Rey Taneo, John Vic De Guzman, Alnakran Abdilla, Howard Mojica, Mark Alfafara, Dave Cabaron, Peter Torres, Lorenzo Capate, Bonjomar Castel, Reyson Fuentes, Herschel Ramos, Louwie Chaves, Jack Kalingking, John Paul Bugaoan, John Carascal, Eddiemar Kasim and Esmail Kasim. The players will be selected based on the point system made by the LVPI officials and the national team coaching staff.