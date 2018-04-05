LVPI to conduct open tryout

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) will conduct an open tryout next week in preparation for two major international tournaments ahead—the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia and the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Cup in Thailand.

LVPI vice president Peter Cayco said the one-day tryout is set at the Arellano University Legarda campus on April 13 with the country’s brightest volleyball stars tipped to fight for their respective slots in the national roster.

Cayco, who is in-charge of the national team program, added that they are also set to appoint a new head coach, who would be at the helm from the buildup in May up to the Asian Games and Asian Cup in August and September.

He, however, refused to reveal the identity of the coach as they are still waiting for his formal appointment.

“We will come up with a formal announcement about our new head coach any time soon,” said Cayco, adding that the new coach already has a “wish list” but they will still open their doors to those who want to prove their worth.

“Although we will send formal invites to those in the coach’s wish list, we will still welcome players who want to be part of the team. We want to make sure that everybody will be given a chance so that we can assemble the country’s best volleyball team.”

Among those expected to grace the tryout are incumbent national team members Jaja Santiago, Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes, Kianna Dy, Dawn Macandili and Alyssa Valdez as well as veterans Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan and Maika Reyes.

Dindin Manabat, Myla Pablo, Kath Arado and MJ Philips are also expected to fight for slots.

Asian Games chief of mission Richard Gomez believes the Philippines has what it takes to come up with a strong performance in the Asian Games.

“We’re strongly considering their inclusion in the Asian Games,” said Gomez, who was part of the men’s volleyball team that saw action in the AVC Asian Men’s Club Championship in 2014.

“We want to repay his faith on us by coming up with a good performance in the Asian Games,” Cayco said of Gomez. “A strong finish in the Asian Games will boost our morale when we host the SEA Games next year.”