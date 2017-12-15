Lyceum bags last F4 berth in NCAA football

Lyceum of the Philippines University completed the Final Four cast in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football tournament with a 5-0 demolition of Mapua University on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Levi Malihan fired a hat-trick while Riel Mar Subebe and Michael Dumalag scored one goal apiece as the Pirates booked a return trip to the semifinals with nine points built on two wins and three draws against a loss.

Lyceum joined College of St. Benilde (CSB), San Beda College and Arellano University in the playoff picture.

The Cardinals bowed out of contention on No. 6 with a win and a draw against four defeats.

Subebe opened up the scoring spree with a strong header on captain James Paul Dorego’s corner kick delivery in the 29th minute.

The Pirates doubled the lead just three minutes later as Malihan outran several defenders before beating the opposing goalkeeper.

Spitfire forward Malihan posted his three-goal feat early in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 49th and 59th.

Dumalag capped the huge victory as he scored off a setpiece deep in the injury time.

In the opening game, Arellano closed its preliminary round with a romp as it eliminated Emilio Aguinaldo College, 6-0.

The playoff-bound Chiefs waxed hot early on with four goals in the first half en route to a 4-1-1 win-draw-loss record for 13 points.

The Generals ended their season on No. 5 with four points on a 1-1-4- card.

Meanwhile, powerhouse teams CSB and San Beda are battling in a rematch of last year’s finals to determine the seeding in the semifinals.