Lyceum’s Perez earns NCAA POW plum

AS Lyceum draws near to a historic elimination round sweep in the NCAA Season 93, CJ Perez is starting to make it look easy and natural now.

Perez was once again on the forefront of their attack as the Pirates scratched win number 16 with an 81-69 win over the Letran Knights on Friday.

Perez scored 10 of his 24 points in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter to repeatedly turn back every rally from the Knights and move two wins away from completing an 18-game elimination round sweep.

For his exploits, he once again bagged the NCAA Press Corps Player of the Week Award.

Perez’ effortless destruction of the Knights earned him the praises of head coach Topex Robinson, but for his longtime mentor it’s really the attitude of his prized wingman which truly stands out.

One thing I like about him, and I always try to brag about my coaches in Alaska, he will never blame his teammates,” said Robinson.

It was the second time Perez bagged the weekly award handed out by sports scribes after being the first player to be feted the individual recognition this season.

To do so, Perez edged out impressive performances from Mapua’s Andoy Estrella, San Beda’s JV Mocon, Jose Rizal’s Jed Mendoza and Arellano’s Kent Salado