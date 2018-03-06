M-Benz cars staked as Bill Shaw Classic unfolds

The Bill Shaw Golf Classic gets under way today (Wednesday) with half of the field taking first crack at brand new Mercedes-Benz cars worth around P28-million as hole-in-one prizes at both the East and West courses of Wack Wack Golf and Country Club.

An MB V220 will be staked at West’s No. 3, an MB C-250 Coupe on No. 8, an MB C-250 Estate on the 11th and MB CLA-180 on No. 14.

At the fabled East layout, an MB GLC-250 will be up for grabs on No. 8 while while an MB E-220 will be staked on No. 16.

CATS Motors, Shell and Delta are the co-presentors of the 29th edition of the annual member-guest tournament of Wack Wack. Platinum sponsors are D & L Industries and Emirates with TW Steel Hong Kong, San Miguel Corp. and Philippine Airlines as diamond sponsors.

Wack Wack directors Lawrence Tan and Pablo Soon and general manager Bones Floro hit the ceremonial drive with CATS Motors president Felix Ang and PR director Marvin Caparros during the formal launch of the event last Monday.

Other backers of the event are gold sponsors Meralco, SM Dev. Corp., United Auctioneers, DDT Konstract, Stradcom, LARES, Pacific Union Insurance, PAGCOR, Man Automotive Concessionaires, Pacific Links, Unistar Credit and Finance, Powerball Marketing and Finance, Turf Company, ICTSI, S-Ang Construction, Go Soriano Nepomuceno & Partners Architecture Studio, Mikey Arroyo, MC88 Construction, RGB Games, Subic Bay Yacht Club Casino, G&W Clubshares, Northern Islands, Unioil, The Plaza Cuisine, Transview PH, Big Sky Nation/Skyroam, Asia Brewery, Goldtech International, J-Ten Sports, Zest-O, Canon Marketing PH, Champion/Hana, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay, Oxford Distributions and Oriental & Motolite Marketing.