M3, bank lending growth slows in Dec

Money supply and bank lending growth slowed in November, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

Domestic liquidity or M3 expanded by 14 percent year on year—down from October’s 14.8 percent—to P10.35 trillion. Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, M3 growth was 0.3 percent.

“The growth in M3 remains broadly consistent with the BSP’s prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement.

Growth in domestic claims slowed to 14.7 percent from 15.2 percent in October as credit to the private sector eased to 16 percent from 16.5 percent.

“Growth in bank loans continued to be driven by lending to key production sectors such as real estate activities; electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; financial and insurance activities; manufacturing; and information and communication,” the BSP said.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms, meanwhile, grew by 1.9 percent from the previous month’s 6.1 percent.

The central bank said its own NFA position decreased in November, reflecting a decrease in gross international reserves.

The NFA of banks, meanwhile, expanded but at a slower pace even as their foreign assets continued to grow as a result of higher loans and investments in marketable debt securities.

Lending moderates

Bank lending growth, meanwhile, moderated to 19.2 percent from October’s 19.9 percent.

Including reverse repurchase placements (RRPs) with the central bank, growth picked up to 18.3 percent from 18 percent in the previous month. Month-on-month and seasonally-adjusted, commercial bank lending increased by 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent for loans net of RRPs and for loans inclusive of RRPs, respectively.

Lending for production activities, which accounted for over 88.4 percent of the aggregate loan portfolio, grew at a slower 18.5 percent from October’s 18.7 percent.

This was driven by real estate activities (18.3 percent); electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply (24.2 percent); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (18.5 percent); financial and insurance activities (23.1 percent); manufacturing (11.5 percent); and information and communication (31.4 percent).

Bank lending to other sectors also increased except in public administration, defense and compulsory social security (-2.1 percent) and administrative and support services activities (-31.5 percent).

Loans for household consumption decelerated to 20.6 percent from October’s 23.4 percent.

An acceleration in credit card loan growth was offset by a slower increase in motor vehicle loans and salary-based general purpose loans as well as a decline in other types of household loans, the central bank reported.