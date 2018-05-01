M3 expands anew; bank lending slows

Money supply growth accelerated in March amid a slower expansion in bank lending, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday.

Domestic liquidity or M3 expanded by 14.4 percent year on year to P10.918 trillion, faster than February’s 13.5 percent. Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, M3 increased by 1.3 percent.

“The overall pace of growth in M3 remains consistent with the BSP’s prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement.

Domestic claims growth, meanwhile, picked up to 14.2 percent from February’s 13.8 percent on sustained bank lending.

“Growth in bank loans continued to be driven by lending to key production sectors such as real estate activities; electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; manufacturing; financial and insurance activities; other community, social and personal activities; and information and communication,” the BSP said.

Net claims on the central government grew by 6.5 percent, from 3.7 percent previously, as a result of increased borrowings.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms, meanwhile, saw growth accelerate to 6.4 percent from the previous month’s 4.6 percent.

The central bank said its own NFA position increased in March, reflecting foreign exchange inflows coming mainly from overseas Filipinos’ remittances, business process outsourcing revenues, and foreign portfolio investments.

The NFA of banks, meanwhile, also expanded as growth in banks’ foreign assets increased on account of higher investments in marketable debt securities.

Outstanding loans

Bank lending growth, meanwhile, decelerated to 18.3 percent from February’s 19.5 percent.

Including reverse repurchase placements (RRPs) with the central bank, growth picked up to 18.8 percent from the previous month’s revised 17.6 percent. Month-on-month and seasonally-adjusted, commercial bank lending for loans net of RRPs and loans inclusive of RRPs both increased by 1.0 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Lending for production activities, which accounted for 88.4 percent of the aggregate loan portfolio, grew by 18.1 percent in March.

This was driven by real estate activities (18.6 percent); electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply (23.7 percent); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (17.6 percent); manufacturing (11.1 percent); financial and insurance activities (17.1 percent); other community, social and personal activities (83.1 percent); and information and communication (27.9 percent).

Bank lending to other sectors also increased during the month except in agriculture, forestry and fishing (-8.0 percent), and administrative and support services activities (-37.9 percent).

Household consumption loan growth decelerated to 19.3 percent from February’s revised 19.9 percent.

“The slower increase in motor vehicle loans and salary-based general purpose loans offset the faster expansion in credit card loans in March,” the central bank said.

Commenting on the March data, ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng said the latest data was “not worrisome.”

Higher liquidity is partly the result of BSP’s direct intervention in the spot market, he added.

“March net hot money inflow amounted to around $1.1 billion. We believe part of the inflow would have replenished BSP’s foreign exchange holdings,” Cuyugkeng explained.

He said that ING saw the slowdown in loan growth as a normal result of higher inflation and funding costs, coupled with banks adjusting their balance sheets to meet liquidity coverage ratios.