M3 growth slows, bank lending rises

MONEY supply growth eased in September amid faster bank lending, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported.

Domestic liquidity or M3 expanded by 14.5 percent year on year — slower than August’s 15.4 percent — to P10.14 trillion. Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, M3 growth was 0.7 percent.

“The overall pace of growth in M3 remains in line with the BSP’s prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity,” the central bank said.

Domestic claims growth slowed to 16.1 percent from 16.9 percent in August, which was attributed to slower expansion in net claims on the central government.

“Meanwhile, credit to the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace due to sustained demand or credit, even as lending to households appears to have slowed,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The bulk of bank loans during the month went into real estate activities; electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; financial and insurance activities; other community, social, and personal activities; manufacturing; and information and communication..

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms were flat year-on-year after growing by 6.4 percent in the previous month.

The central bank said its own NFA position declined in September, reflecting a decrease in gross international reserves.

The NFA of banks, meanwhile, increased as foreign assets expanded at a faster pace due to higher loans and investments in marketable debt securities.

Lending accelerates

Bank lending growth, meanwhile, accelerated to 21.1 percent from August’s 20.4 percent.

Including reverse repurchase placements (RRPs) with the central bank, lending growth increased by 20.1 percent from 17.9 percent in the previous month. Month-on-month and seasonally-adjusted, commercial bank lending increased by 1.8 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, for loans net of RRPs and loans inclusive of RRPs.

Lending for production activities, which accounted for over 88.8 percent of the aggregate loan portfolio, grew by 20.7 percent, faster than August’s 19.5 percent.

This was driven by real estate activities (16.8 percent); electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (24.1 percent); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (16.7 percent); financial and insurance activities (20.4 percent); other community, social, and personal activities (174.9 percent); manufacturing (10.3 percent); and information and communication (38.8 percent).

“Bank lending to other sectors also increased during the month except in public administration, defense and compulsory social security, which declined by 0.8 percent,” the central bank said.

Loans for household consumption slowed to 20 percent compared with August’s 22.8 percent as an expansion in credit card loans was tempered by the slower growth in motor vehicle loans, salary-based general-purpose loans and other types of household loans.

“Going forward, the BSP will continue to ensure that the expansion in domestic credit and liquidity conditions proceeds in line with overall economic growth while remaining consistent with the BSP’s price and financial stability objectives,” the central bank said.