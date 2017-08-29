Maamo kisses medal hopes goodbye

HAMBURG, Germany: Dannel Maamo dropped his flyweight round-of-16 bout against Cuban top seed Yosvany Veitia Monday in the 17th AIBA World Championship at the Sporthalle.

All five judges from Algeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Germany and India awarded the decision to the 25-year-old southpaw, who settled for the silver two years ago in Qatar and ended up with the bronze in 2013.

Maamo’s quest was hit badly by the two points deducted by the Russian referee against the Filipino for two low blows in the second round alone.

Maamo dug to the body of Veitia in the first round and probably thought he was finding his range and rhythm.

But his desire to send Veitia packing overwhelmed him so much that Maamo’s two wicked blows went south of the border, sending the favored Caribbean fighter grimacing in pain while holding onto his crotch.

Maamo actually started well as he scored on rapid-fire shots to the 25-year-old Veitia’s ribcage at ring centre in the opening round.

Even in the third, sensing that he badly needs a knockout win, Maamo managed to land some punches.

Still, Veitia had too much experience for the 21-year-old Maamo, who is competing in his first worlds.

Maamo’s loss sent the Philippines without a fighter to watch out for in the remaining days following the early exit of fancied light-fly Rogen Ladon.