Maamo wins in AIBA debut

Flyweight Dannel Maamo set himself up for a date with Cuban top seed Yosvany Veitia in the next round after a split decision win on Saturday over Mahomed Otukile of Botswana in the 17th AIBA World Championships at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany.

Maamo was clearly outgunned in the first round and even halfway into the second on the strength of Otukile’s crisp combinations but the Filipino, knowing that the fight was slipping away, rallied behind his left hook and body punching.

Maamo’s clash with Veitia takes place on Monday.

National coaches Ronald Chavez wasn’t totally satisfied and he didn’t mice words in scolding Maamo.

Chavez added that he can’t do the same thing against Veitia.

Meanwhile, Rogen Ladon clashes with with a brash Kazakhstan puncher when he makes his debut Sunday.

Zhomart Yerzhan earned a berth in the round-of-16 after after beating Michael Tello Tello of Guatema-la on a unanimous decision in the biennial slugfest that drew the participation of 243 boxers from al-most 80 countries.

Yerzhan, 24, easily got rid of the Central American entry by banking on his potent left hand that struck Tello’s body and head with regularity.

While Tello was not in trouble of going down, Yerzhan made it sure there would be no questions on the mind of the five judges that included Filipino Cildo Evasco.