Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational takes off Nov 14

The Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational golf tournament will stage its 25th edition on November 14 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Loyal customers of Asia’s oldest airlines who belong to the Mabuhay Miles Elite, Premiere Elite and Million Millers are expected to go head-to-head for the top honors.

The Mabuhay Miles silver edition will feature several categories namely Classes A, B, C, ladies seniors, guest, lowest gross, and overall net.

Winners of each division will receive trophies and miles that can be converted to award tickets.

Players from as far as Cebu, Davao, General Santos City, and United States will test their skills at the Palmer and Player courses, designed by Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, respectively.

Golfers will be divided according to their handicaps.

Last year’s winners were Jenz Vincent Tecson, Bernabe Punsalan, Louis Bartolome Borja, Joseph Owen Fulo, Elson Jose Dagondon, Emeterio Dikitanan, Christine Marie Valdehueza, Tranquilino Magpantay, Rodrigo Perez and Vicente Solon.

The tournament is backed by Toyota (for hole in one), Century Park Hotel, Pan Pacific Hotel, Mastercard, Omnipay, Petron, PNB, Boeing and PNB Gen Insurers.

The Mabuhay Miles golf competition was first held in 1992 as the PAL Mabuhay Club Invitational golf tournament and was renamed Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf Tournament a decade after.