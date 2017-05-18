Mabuhay Miles, SM Store partner up

Philippine Airlines, Mabuhay Miles and The SM Store formalized a joint program partnership called “Shop Your Way to a Dream Get Away Promo.”

The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement at the PAL Corporate Headquarters in Pasay City was led by PAL President and COO Jaime Bautista and SM Retail, Inc. president Chelo Monasterio.

Under the promo, every P2,000 single receipt purchase at The SM Store by SM Advantage and SM Prestige members entitles them to one electronic raffle entry and a chance to win PAL Mabuhay Miles in weekly and monthly draws, culminating in a grand raffle.

The airline’s booths are currently set up several malls to enable shoppers to conveniently sign up in the Mabuhay Miles Program. There will be 580 weekly winners of 20,000 Miles, 116 monthly winners of 45,000 Miles and 58 grand winners of 75,000 Miles. Promo period runs until July 24.

Grand prize winners will have the chance to choose from any of PAL’s 44 international and 31 domestic destinations.

All 2,000 cashiers of SM stores nationwide will also offer Mabuhay Miles membership. Interested parties will be able to place their application forms in drop boxes made available in all SM Malls or sign-up by visiting www.mabuhaymiles.com.