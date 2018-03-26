Mabuhay Vinyl and its generous owners

MABUHAY Vinyl Corp. (MVC) says on record that its principal office is on the third floor of Philamlife Building, located at 126 L.P. Leviste Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City.

Does this address make MVC a Filipino company? No. As a vinyl maker, MVC is a Japanese company, owned by two Japanese conglomerates, one of which is the majority stockholder.

An ownership profile shows that Tosoh Corp. of Japan holds 581.786 million common MVC common shares, which represent 87.975 percent of the company’s 661.309 million outstanding common shares. Another Japanese company, Mitsubishi Corp., owns 39.68 million MVC common shares, or 6 percent.

Does this ownership profile make MVC Japanese? Yes, it does. If a family is the majority stockholder of a company whose shares are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), it is deemed as owner of such company.

Going by this analysis, MVC, being controlled 93.975 percent by two companies of Japan, is a Japanese company.

Ownership profile

The same ownership profile shows “Tosoh is both the record and beneficial owner of 581.786 million MVC common shares,” with the following as its representatives: Tetsuro Hachimura, Barbara Anne C. Migallos, Takayaki Nakamura and Yoshiaki Uenishi.

Although MVC is a Japanese company, its seven-person board is controlled by four Filipinos, with three as Japanese. All combined, they own 52,039 MVC common shares, or 0.0080 percent.

The four Filipinos in control of the board are, nevertheless, nominees of the Japanese owners, including two independent directors.

These two independent directors are Jose O. Juliano, who also holds 10,000 MVC common shares, and Renato N. Migrino, who owns 5,629 MVC common shares.

The two other Filipinos on the MVC board are Edwin Ll. Umali, president/COO, having 6,410 MVC common shares; and Migallos, with 5,000 MVC common shares.

The three Japanese who are listed as members of the board are Hachimura as chairman/CEO and Uenishi – who own 10,000 MVC common shares each – and Nakamura, who holds 5,000 MVC common shares.

Compensation

As chairman and chief executive officer, Hachimura is among MVC’s highest paid executives. The others are Edwin Ll. Umali, president and chief operating officer; Michael S. Yu, treasurer/vice president-corporate planning; Ryo Kobayashi, VP-Finance; and Romeo G. Dela Cruz, VP-Marketing. As a group, they were paid P10.727 million in 2016; P11.297 million in 2017; and are to be paid P11.862 million in 2018.

The rest of MVC’s executives, including directors, as a group received P11.402 million in 2016; P11.837 million in 2017; and will be paid P12.429 million in 2018.

The compensation of MVC’s officers consists of salaries, bonuses and “other compensation.”

Mabuhay Vinyl pays the board only P10,000 each director for every board meeting. It rewards each of the independent directors a “quarterly miscellaneous allowance” but the record does not say how much. It also says “there are no bonus, profit sharing or other compensation plan, contract or arrangement in which any director, nominee for election as director, or executive officers of the registrant will participate.”

In addition to these benefits, MVC has a registered, non-contributory retirement plan that covers “all regular employees from the president down to rank-and-file.”

Due Diligencer’s take

The good, and probably also the best, news from MVC is that its financial filing as of Dec. 31, 2016 reported P513.9 million as “total retained earnings available for dividend declaration.”

If MVC meant to distribute P513.9 million as dividend, either in cash or in stock, it would be giving each of its stockholders P0.7771 per MVC common share. Again, as majority stockholder, Tosoh and Mitsubishi would be getting P452.103 million and P30.835 million each, respectively.

Of course, that’s not how a business operates. As a listed company, it may please its public stockholders with said bonanza but would definitely not do as it said so in a filing. Dividends, either in cash or in stock, are allocated by the board, which does not decide by the amount of retained earnings it reports in its financial posting. Instead, it gives dividends by a few centavos only and not by the amount of retained earnings available for dividends. It is so unfortunate that MVC defines its retained earnings of more than P513 million as available for dividend.

If MVC means what it says in its filing, then its listed common shares could attract a number of investors even if only a few shares are owned by the public.

Is MVC, or Tosoh as majority stockholder, really serious in classifying its retained earnings as “available for dividend declaration?” Just asking.

