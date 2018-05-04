Macandili hopes to join PH team

Armed with a University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player plum, De La Salle University’s libero Dawn Nicole Macandili is hoping to make it to the Philippine women’s volleyball team that will compete in the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia this year.

Macandili was part of the PH team that competed in last year’s Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia and the second Asian Volleyball Confederation Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship last August in Binan, Laguna.

“I’m trying out for the national team and signed with F2 Logistics in the PSL (Philippine Super Liga). If given a chance to become part of the Philippine team again, I would give my best for the love of our country and for the love of the sports,” Macandili told The Manila Times through a text message.

“For sure, I will be a libero for the Philippine team because that’s my specialty,” added Macandili who also emerged as the second best libero in the Asian Senior’s Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Despite being a non-scoring player, the 21-year-old player from Tanauan, Batangas was instrumental in De La Salle University’s two-game sweep of Far Eastern University in the championship round. The Lady Spikers captured their 11th overall crown and third grand slam last Wednesday.

“Every time I step up on the court, I’m doing my best how to motivate my teammates and keep the team going,” she said.

Macandili, an AB Psychology student, is one of the three graduating players in the De La Salle team, the other two being Kianna Kim Dy and MaJoy Baron.