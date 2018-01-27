Macatangay wins Junior Golf List- Cedo Invitational tournament

Israel Macatangay finished with 61 to win the Class A title of the 2018 Junior Golf List- Cedo Invitational tournament last January 6 at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite.

Masaichi Otake, meanwhile, took the Class B crown with 59 points followed by Robin See, 68, and Zac Carog, 110, at first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

Class C champion Vince Tiamsic subdued Rico See after firing 59 points against the latter’s 65.

In the Class D division, Kevin Schenk finished one stroke ahead of second placer Santi Bautista, 77-78, to take away the crown. Hugo Calleja finished third with 110 points.

Scott Ng posted 62 to clinch the Class E title while Chaz Limbetkai and Rafa See finished second and third with 67 and 83 scorecards, respectively.

Class F winner Dominic Schenk had 49 followed by Lujo Gomez (57) and Jared Ng (63).

Anya Cedo had 67 to bag the Class C crown. Cedo beat Sabrina Macatangay and Christiana Castillo, who wound up at second and third places with 78 and 85, respectively.

Venice Tiamsic took the Class D title with 65 while Mikha Constantino won via countback against Reese Ng after both players had identical 67s.

Coco Ong snared the Class E plum with 64 followed by Andie Ng (80) and Ciara Troilo (102).

The JGL tournament is a local franchise of the United States-based Junior Golfers List.

It aims to develop upcoming golfers in tournaments using rules that are very similar to US-based tours.

AA Cedo, meanwhile, is a golf school that provides scientific instruction for budding golfers.

The 2018 JGL-Cedo tournament was sanctioned by the Junior Golfers Foundation of the Philippines.