Macea opens new P55-M footbridge

A new footbridge in Makati City was inaugurated on Friday in a bid to ease traffic congestion and provide an option for motorists and pedestrians to move within the vicinity.

The P55-million covered footbridge connecting the RCBC Plaza building to The Columns Ayala Avenue is part of the Makati Commercial Estate Association’s (MaCea) tri-level “pedestrianization program” that promotes walking as the safer, more convenient, and affordable option.

According to MaCea President David Balangue, the organization also aims to connect all buildings in the vicinity.

Along with the new footbridge, are 28 new street signs to improve the way finding system in Makati, according to MaCea.

“28 new street signs have been installed in all the street corners along Ayala Avenue, from Apartment Ridge near EDSA all the way to Gil Puyat Avenue. Eventually the new way finding system will cover all the street corners in the entire Makati Central Business District,” Balangue said during a media briefing.

“This will aid the general public in navigating through the dynamic streets and iconic landmarks of the MCBD,” Balangue added.

Another overpass, which will connect Makati Post Office to the People Support building, is being eyed for completion in April 2018.

MaCea is the association of property owners in MCBD.