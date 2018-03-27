MacroAsia 2017 profit breaches P1-B mark

AVIATION-RELATED support services provider MacroAsia Corporation said its net income breached the P1-billion mark in 2017, increasing by 146 percent to P1.1 billion from the P440 million recorded in 2016, on the back of sustained growth in its core businesses.

It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or Ebitda grew 110 percent to P1.3 billion in 2017 from the previous year’s P642 million.

“The strong operational results were driven by the continuing growth of core aviation services businesses, namely Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP), MacroAsia Airport Services Corp. (MASCORP) and MacroAsia Catering Services (MACS). MAC’s venture into the water supply and concession business has also started to pick up, coming from 2016 as an operational startup year,” the company said in a statement.

Lufthansa Technik’s net income grew 76 percent to $37.5 million in 2017 from the previous year’s $21.3 million. The unit’s maintenance, repair and overhaul business was boosted after it gained two new Airbus A380 customers–British Airways and Korean Air.

British Airways currently has 13 A380s, and is expected to make 34 layovers in Lufthansa Technik in the next five years. Korean Air meanwhile flies two of its A380s to Manila for

heavy-maintenance of six-year checks.

Lufthansa Technik also reconfigured Philippine Airlines’ A330-300 cabins from one class to tri-class (economy, premium economy and business class), which were launched last June. A 12-year line maintenance deal was signed between PAL and LTP for the servicing of the airline’s new A321 neo and A350 planes, which will be arriving this year.

MacroAsia subsidiary MACS also serves PAL by providing food for the airline’s Mabuhay Lounges at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MacroAsia also said it is currently building a new commissary that will be used for institutional accounts other than airlines.

“This facility will be operated by its subsidiary, MacroAsia SATS Food Industries. This new entity will grow MacroAsia’s business in the non-airline food segment starting this 2018,” MacroAsia said.