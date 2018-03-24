MacroAsia net hits P1-B mark in 2017

MacroAsia Corp.’s income increased by 146 percent to P1.1 billion last year from P440 million in 2016 on the back on its aviation and catering businesses’ strong operations.

In a disclosure on Friday, the Tan-led firm said its consolidated revenues rose 26 percent to P2.9 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, meanwhile, surged 110 percent to P1.3 billion from P642 million.

MacroAsia credited its strong financial results to the solid performance of Lufthansa Technik Philippines, MacroAsia Airport Services Corp. (Mascorp), and MacroAsia Catering Services (MACS).

Lufthansa’s net income rose 76 percent to $37.5 million, while revenues soared to $255 million.

MACS’ revenues grew 7 percent to P1.5 billion.

MACS was “the preferred airline caterer of foreign airlines at NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport), as it services most major foreign airlines flying into” the airport, MacroAsia said.

Mascorp saw its profit climb 52 percent to P1 billion from P679 million, which the company attributed to the “increased number of airports being served.”

MacroAsia is optimistic it could sustain strong operations this year, “as the majority of the companies are generating cash and are able to fund their operating growth.”