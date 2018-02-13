MacroAsia to receive $14.7M cash dividend

Listed company MacroAsia Corporation expects to receive $14.7 million as its share of dividends from aircraft maintenance provider Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP).

“We are advising the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the investing public that Lufthansa Technik Philippines, a joint venture of MacroAsia Corporation with Lufthansa Technik AG… has declared a $30-million cash dividend payable on April 18, 2018 to MacroAsia Corporation (49%) and Lufthansa Technik AG (51%),” MacroAsia said in a disclosure.

“MacroAsia’s share in this dividend declaration is $14,700,000,” the company added.

MacroAsia shares opened at P26.30 and closed at P25 on Monday, declining by 2.72 percent.